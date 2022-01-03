Did Mac Jones Lose Rookie Of The Year In Week 17 Despite Big Game?

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones played his best game in weeks Sunday as he led the New England Patriots to a 50-10 victory over the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.

But his primary competitor for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Award was even better.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase put on a historically dominant performance in his team’s dramatic 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase’s final line: 12 targets, 11 catches, 266 yards with three touchdowns, including a 69-yarder and a 72-yarder.

It was the highest single-game receiving yardage total ever by an NFL rookie, and it helped the Bengals clinch their first AFC North title since 2015. It also triggered a significant shift in Offensive Rookie of the Year odds.

As NESN’s Sam Panayotovich noted Monday morning, Chase now is viewed as the OROY favorite (-225) with one week remaining, leapfrogging Jones (+175).

Chase was the early front-runner for the award, but a midseason slump (20 catches on 39 targets for 204 yards over five games from Week 8 to 13) allowed Jones to surge ahead. The 2021 No. 5 overall pick has since rebounded, however, totaling nearly 400 receiving yards in back-to-back pivotal wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Chiefs.