Don Sweeney Addresses Possibility Of Bruins Pursuing Evander Kane

Evander Kane is a free agent because of a litany of off-the-ice issues.

On the ice, he’s coming off a career season in 2020-21, which undoubtedly makes him, at the very least, an enticing player for contending teams to pursue.

Kane had his contract terminated over the weekend by the San Jose Sharks for a COVID-19 violation while he was playing with AHL San Jose. This comes after he was suspended 21 games by the NHL for submitting a fake vaccination card (he says he’s fully vaccinated), allegations of domestic assault by his estranged wife, the winger filing bankruptcy and a league investigation into claims by his wife that he bet on NHL games (which ultimately cleared him of wrongdoing).

From a pure on-ice standpoint, he has to be making many teams think about the possibility of pursuing him. A bruising, 30-year-old left winger, Kane had 22 goals and 27 assists in the 56-game truncated season last year. Those players seldom become available.

As the Boston Bruins get increasingly hotter, they’re beginning to look like the legitimate Stanley Cup contenders they have been over the years. They’ve made clear they value size and toughness, and Kane brings that plus a nice scoring touch.

So, are the Bruins going to pursue him?

“I think all 32 teams would do their due diligence as to where they stand on any particular player and second chances and how they fit into the culture. We’re no different in that regard,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters Tuesday evening over Zoom. “Obviously, some of those things are at the ownership level and trickling down, present what you’re trying to do to improve your team and every player is different.