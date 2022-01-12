Don Sweeney Shares Positive Update On Injured Nick Foligno

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno appeared to suffer a pretty serious injury Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, so much so that Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was quick to all but formally rule him out for the team’s next game days later.

Foligno didn’t play in Monday’s game against the Washington Capitals and still is awaiting results of an MRI, but Bruins general manager Don Sweeney offered a promising update when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

“He was walking around and doing stuff this morning,” Sweeney said. “So hopefully we’re on the shorter side of the injury.”

The 34-year-old had a slow start to the season offensively but finally scored his first goal of the campaign on Jan. 2 against the Buffalo Sabres. If he is forced to miss significant time, the Bruins can look to Jake DeBrusk or Karson Kuhlman, as they did in Monday’s victory over Washington, to fill the hole.