Dustin Pedroia Shares Funny Story About Only Time He Faced Jon Lester

Jon Lester never pitched against the Red Sox in his career, and Dustin Pedroia never played for a team other than Boston. So, the two never went toe-to-toe during a Major League Baseball game.

But there was this one time in 2005…

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers caught up with some of Lester’s former teammates with the 38-year-old hurler announcing his retirement Wednesday. They shared stories about Lester’s work ethic, leadership and durability and expressed admiration for all he accomplished, on and off the field.

Pedroia recalled the only time he ever stepped into the batter’s box against Lester. It happened during a spring training batting practice in 2005, before either player reached the majors.

“I knew I could get under Jon’s skin,” Pedroia told Rogers. “He wasn’t telling me what he was throwing so if he threw a cutter, I would just take it or let it hit me, I didn’t care. So when he threw me a two-seamer, I hit a missile right back off the L-screen.

“I talked so much trash to him after that. And I made it a point, I’m never going to face him again. I swear, if we played him in a regular-season game, I would have taken a day off and sat out there with a Mai Tai.”

Lester, a second-round pick in 2002, and Pedroia, a second-rounder in 2004, both made their big league debuts in 2006. Before long, they became household names in Boston, with Pedroia earning American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2007 and Lester securing the win in Game 4 of the World Series that year despite missing part of the season while battling cancer.