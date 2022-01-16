Eagles Vs. Bucs Live Stream: Watch NFC Wild-Card Game Online, On TV

Tom Brady has postseason history with the Birds

by

The reigning Super Bowl champions will begin their title defense Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers are set to host the Eagles for an NFC wild-card round game. Tampa Bay earned the conference’s second seed and won the NFC South with a 13-4 regular-season record, while Philadelphia managed to secure the last wild-card spot with a 9-8 mark.

These sides met back in Week 6 when Tom Brady and Co. secured a 28-22 win at Lincoln Financial Field. The Bucs are a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook for the rematch and the total is set at 47.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Eagles-Bucs playoff game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski
