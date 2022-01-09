Elandon Roberts Somehow Avoids Taunting Call After Screaming At Patriots

Should this have been called?

The NFL’s new taunting rule has made its fair share of headlines this season for better or for worse.

Whether you agree or disagree with the new rule, with the way it has been called this season one could’ve expected Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts to pick one up Sunday against the New England Patriots — but he somehow didn’t.

After New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson was taken down midway through the first quarter of the AFC East showdown, Roberts screamed and gestured towards the Patriots on their sideline, but there was no flag on the play.

You can check out a video of the play in question here.

If nothing else, it’s debatable.

