ESPN Casts Bold Prediction For Patriots-Dolphins Week 18 Game

NESN Logo Sign In

There will be a reunion of sorts Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

Five players from Alabama’s 2018 team will take the field when the Patriots and Dolphins meet for a Week 18 clash: Mac Jones, Damien Harris, Christian Barmore, Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle. ESPN focused on two of those Crimson Tide products as it delivered a bold prediction for the AFC East showdown.

“Patriots rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore is finally going to do something he always wanted to in college at Alabama but never could: sack Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, his former college teammate,” Mike Reiss wrote. “The Patriots second-round pick has been creating disruption as an interior pass-rusher and has grown considerably from the season opener against Miami when he played 26 snaps and registered just one assisted tackle. Barmore’s interior pressure will be critical in the Patriots’ potential push in the playoffs.”

Barmore is coming off the first full sack of his NFL career. The 22-year-old brought down 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence in New England’s Week 17 demolition of the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Barmore is able to bring down his former teammate Sunday, it would create some nice momentum for the rookie heading into his first career playoff game.