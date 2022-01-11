With Bills Looming, ESPN Identifies Patriots’ X-Factor For NFL Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

If the Patriots are going to stage a deep postseason run, they’re going to need arguably their best defensive player to rise to the occasion.

Matthew Judon went through a bit of a late-season slide after wreaking havoc on the opposition through the first three quarters of the campaign. The 2021 Pro Bowl selection failed to record a sack in any of New England’s last four games, including Week 17 when his playing time was significantly diminished following a bout with COVID-19.

But the playoffs, which begin Saturday night for the Patriots, present an opportunity for somewhat of a fresh start for Judon. ESPN believes the star pass-rusher is New England’s X-factor for its 2021 postseason run.

“It’s not often that you see a player elevate his productivity after signing a significant free-agent contract, but that’s exactly what happened after Judon signed last spring with the Patriots,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote. “He produced a career-high 12.5 sacks, tops on the team, and gave the Patriots their first double-digit-sack season since Chandler Jones in 2015. Judon will be a key to any winning defensive effort in a playoff game.”

New England’s first game of the tournament will be in Buffalo against the Bills. Judon recorded three solo tackles and a sack the last time he took the field at Highmark Stadium.