Evan McPherson Opens Up About Calling Shot In Bengals’ Win Over Titans

Evan McPherson talked the talk and then walked the walk Saturday night at Nissan Stadium.

After the Bengals’ upset win over the Titans, Joe Burrow revealed McPherson called his shot moments before drilling a 52-yard, game-winning field goal in the divisional-round contest. During a sideline moment with Cincinnati backup quarterback Brandon Allen, McPherson expressed the utmost confidence that the Bengals were about to avoid overtime and advance in the 2021 NFL playoffs.

The rookie kicker confirmed Burrow’s story during an appearance on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.” McPherson also explained why he opted for the bravado.

“What he said was true,” McPherson said. “Me and Brandon were standing over there by the heater. Right before I went out to kick I was like, ‘Well, it’s time to go to the AFC Championship Game.’ Just to have confidence in myself is big for me and kind of challenge yourself, you know? You say you’re going to take your team to the AFC Championship Game, you better go out there and do it. So, that’s kind of what was going through my mind.”

A tall task awaits McPherson, regardless of who wins Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs tilt at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s going to be cold in both Buffalo and Kansas City next weekend, and both fanbases are more than capable of bringing the ruckus.