Ex-Buc Explains Why Tom Brady Snapped At Tyrann Mathieu In Super Bowl

LeSean McCoy was a bit surprised to learn something about Tom Brady during his lone season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback has a serious edge to him.

McCoy recently appeared on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast and shared a first-hand account of the Super Bowl LV spat between Brady and Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

“Tom ain’t soft, though,” McCoy said. “Championship game, right, we’re playing the Chiefs. Tyrann Mathieu, something happened. He did something dirty or something or something like that. Oh, this what happened: AB (Antonio Brown) caught the touchdown and Tom was like, ‘Yeah!’ You know, cause Tom gets all excited. He’s like, ‘Oh, man. Great catch’ and it was on Mathieu. So Mathieu felt like ‘get off me’ type of thing. So Tom came over and was like, ‘Yo, I didn’t mean anything by that.’ So Mathieu said, ‘Nah, (expletive) that.’ Tom said, ‘Well, (expletive) you!’ The whole sideline was like, ‘Oh, he human!'”

Brady reportedly apologized to Mathieu after the Bucs beat the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. We might never know what exactly the two said to each other, as NFL Films apparently doesn’t plan on releasing the audio of the exchange.