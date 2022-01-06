Ex-Patriot Tried To Recruit This Wide Receiver To New England

NESN Logo Sign In

Marquis Flowers doesn’t really have the credentials for the “Patriot for life” label, but he still is looking out for his former team.

Flowers, a former linebacker who played parts of two seasons in New England, took to Twitter on Wednesday and revealed that he tried to recruit one of the best wideouts of this era to Foxboro.

“True story! I DM’d AJ Green and told him to go to the New England Patriots but then Tommy Ice left … … . I tried! … but now that Mac 10 certified it might be time to (shouting emojis) again this off-season,” Flowers tweeted.

The phrasing of Flowers’ tweet suggests he reached out to Green ahead of the 2020 season, in which Green played under the franchise tag in Cincinnati. That proved to be the 10th and final campaign with the Bengals for Green, who signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Cardinals last offseason.

Green’s been solid for Arizona, catching 15 passes for 825 yards with three touchdowns through 15 games. The seven-time Pro Bowl probably won’t have trouble finding work for the 2022 season, but we’re not sure how much interest Bill Belichick and Co. would have in him. Green will turn 34 a little more than a month before the start of the campaign, and he’s had injury issues throughout the second half of his career.

If Flowers really wants to help the Patriots, he should make pitches to free-agent-to-be wideouts like Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson.