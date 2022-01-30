Ex-Patriots Coach Reveals What ‘(Ticked) Off’ Tom Brady During Career

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has never been short on motivating factors throughout his career of two-plus decades, and former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis expressed how he believed it played a vital role in the quarterback’s career.

Weis, of course, is far from the first person to link Brady’s motivational mindset to his career success, which is best depicted by the fact he won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady has been as fiery a leader and competitor as any one in the NFL.

“I always think that he played with a chip on his shoulder because he was (ticked) at where he was drafted,” Weis said Saturday on NFL Network as the former Patriots assistant was called given the reports of Brady’s retirement.

“He was also (ticked) at how Michigan handled him when he was a quarterback his senior year, because they signed a recruit by the name of Drew Hensen that he split time with, and he didn’t think that that was right. And he’s right; it wasn’t right. But Drew Hensen was getting time when he was at Michigan, and that already had a chip on his shoulder,” Weis continued. “Then he gets drafted late in the sixth round, pick 199 — he’ll be talking about picks 198, 199, 200 for the rest of his life.”

Brady went on to set numerous NFL records while he was named a Pro Bowler in 15 of his NFL seasons with five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs and three first-team All-Pro selections.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported Saturday that Brady was going to retire. That report has yet to be confirmed by Brady or the Buccaneers with many — including Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr. — indicating the report was false. Brady, according to multiple reports and head coach Bruce Arians, has yet to determine whether he will or will not retire. Schefter doubled down on his reporting.