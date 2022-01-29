Ex-Patriots Wideout Perfectly Sums Up Tom Brady Retirement Confusion

NESN Logo Sign In

Want a perfect encapsulation of Saturday’s Tom Brady maybe-retirement saga? Just take a look at Josh Gordon’s Twitter feed.

After news broke that Brady was retiring from the NFL, Gordon, who played with the 44-year-old quarterback in New England in 2018 and 2019, shared a message of appreciation.

“Thank you for being you brotha,” Gordon wrote, followed by the goat emoji.

Then, five minutes later, this:

Nvm lol — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) January 29, 2022

Yep, that sounds about right.