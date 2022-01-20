Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Rusney Castillo Signs Minor-League Deal With Nationals

NESN Logo Sign In

Rusney Castillo, the highly-touted Red Sox international signee whose career never quite panned out in Boston, hasn’t played baseball in the United States since his seven-year deal with the franchise expired following the conclusion of the 2019 season. But his path back to MLB suddenly is a whole lot clearer.

Castillo has signed a minor-league deal with the Washington Nationals, via George Bissell of NBC Sports Edge. The 34-year-old comes back to the United States following a stint with Rakuten of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball and spent the offseason playing in the Mexican Pacific Winter League.

The Cuban native initially inked a $72.5 million deal with the Red Sox in August 2014 and made his major league debut a month later. He was ranked as the No. 21 prospect by Baseball America heading into 2015, but things didn’t quite pan out.

Castillo appeared in a total of 90 games across the 2014 and 2015 seasons in Boston and hit .262, posting a .975 fielding percentage in the outfield. Boston put Castillo on waivers part way through the 2016 season (after he appeared in nine games) and was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket.

While things didn’t work out for him with the major-league club, Castillo did manage down on the farm. Through 467 games in Pawtucket from 2015 to 2019, Castillo hit .293 with 217 RBIs and 42 home runs and posted a .990 save percentage.

Could Castillo see a return to the majors in the nation’s capital? It’s not out of the question.

The Nationals have things pretty set in right field, with one of the league’s up-and-coming stars in Juan Soto. But there are some question marks elsewhere on the grass. Center fielder Victor Robles struggled in 2021, hitting just .203 before he was demoted to Triple-A, and Lane Thomas fared decently in 45 games with the Nationals after he was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals.