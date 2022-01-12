Fenway Park Model Made Out Of Paper Is Quite Impressive

NESN Logo Sign In

Keep working on your Fenway Park model, Paper Stadiums.

The noted paper-stadium designer is taking on a cause near and dear to the hearts of Red Sox Nation: building a replica of Fenway Park. Paper Stadiums seems to be nearing completion of the replica Fenway, judging by photos it has shared this week.

These photos shared Monday show views of the paper Fenway infield seats and press box.

The pressbox at Paper Fenway Park includes all of the Sox championship banners! I also finished the infield roof that encloses the stadium. pic.twitter.com/VBWjYMPukJ — Paper Stadiums ? (@PaperStadiums) January 10, 2022

Tuesday’s update includes the bullpens and bleachers behind the right field and center field walls.

The beginnings of the outfield bleacher seats! I?ve always been fascinated by the unique angle these seats have. pic.twitter.com/M9NyFMh3c5 — Paper Stadiums ? (@PaperStadiums) January 11, 2022

Wednesday’s update included video of the installation of the Green Monster.