Fenway Park Model Made Out Of Paper Is Quite Impressive

Keep working on your Fenway Park model, Paper Stadiums.
The noted paper-stadium designer is taking on a cause near and dear to the hearts of Red Sox Nation: building a replica of Fenway Park. Paper Stadiums seems to be nearing completion of the replica Fenway, judging by photos it has shared this week.
These photos shared Monday show views of the paper Fenway infield seats and press box.
Tuesday’s update includes the bullpens and bleachers behind the right field and center field walls.
Wednesday’s update included video of the installation of the Green Monster.
The detail and craftsmanship are super impressive, and we can’t wait to review the finished product.