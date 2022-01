NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins offense was quiet.

Bruins forward Steven Fogarty made his debut as the B’s ended their road trip losing three of their last four games, this time falling to the Dallas Stars. Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman subbed in for Linus Ullmark and made 12 saves but also allowed two goals.

Check out the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.