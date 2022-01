NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins fell 5-3 in a loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask made his second straight start in net and recorded 22 saves on 27 shots at TD Garden. Nick Foligno’s rough season took another wrong turn as he exited the game early after a first-period scuffle with Ducks goaltender John Gibson.

