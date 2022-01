NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins now are 5-1-0 in 2022!

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand led the way and scored two goals in their 7-3 win over the Washington Capitals. David Pastrnak also scored twice and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk tallied five points with four assists and one goal Monday night.

Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.