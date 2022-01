NESN Logo Sign In

The Black and Gold are rolling.

The Bruins remain undefeated in 2022 after a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game. The B?s will look to continue their three-game winning streak when the Minnesota Wild come into town on Thursday.

Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.