The Boston Bruins have started the new year with a weekend sweep!

Jeremy Swayman made the start for the B’s and recorded 23 saves on 24 shots against the Red Wings on Sunday, holding Detroit scoreless for just over two periods to win 5-1.

The offense came to life as five different players found the back of the net, including forward Trent Frederic who scored his first goal of the season.

