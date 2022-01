NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins offense was firing on all cylinders Saturday.

David Pastrnak recorded his first multi-goal game of the season in the Bruins’ 5-2 win over the Lightning. Taylor Hall added two assists, while goaltender Linus Ullmark made 27 saves in his fifth win over his last six starts.

George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.