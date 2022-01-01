Former Broncos, Falcons Head Coach Dan Reeves Dies At 77

Some sad news came from the NFL world Saturday morning.

Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys during his playing career, died at the age of 77.

Reeves was most known for his coaching career with the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons. He went to four Super Bowls as a coach.

“Dan Reeves leaves a lasting legacy in our game as a player and coach. His track record of success in Dallas, Denver, New York and Atlanta over several decades speaks for itself, marking a long and successful life and career in football,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement released by the team. “On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons I extend our condolences to Dan’s family and friends as they mourn his passing.”

Reeves played eight seasons for the Cowboys after going undrafted. He became the youngest NFL coach in history when he was hired by the Broncos where he won five division titles.