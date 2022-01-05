Former NFL Exec Could See This Team Giving Antonio Brown Another Shot

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Arians on Sunday made it clear Antonio Brown is done in Tampa Bay, and most believe the wideout won’t play another NFL snap after his never-before-seen meltdown in the Meadowlands.

Mike Tannebaum, however, isn’t so sure we’ve seen the last of AB in the league.

Tannenbaum on Tuesday was among the “Get Up” panel that debated whether Brown will receive another opportunity in the NFL. While the former league executive acknowledged it’s not likely, he pointed to a playoff-bound team with a wide receiver need as a potential landing spot for Brown.

“First of all, this is a really sad situation and hopefully he gets the help that he needs,” Tannebaum said on ESPN. “With that said, I could see a team like the Dallas Cowboys bringing him in and talking to him, maybe not even signing him initially. But if they go through the process, they simply could sign him to a one-day contract and say, ‘Hey, if today’s practice goes well, you can come back tomorrow.’

“Putting him in an infrastructure where he’s getting the help that he needs and then helping them, obviously, on the field given what just happened with Michael Gallup. So, while it’s not likely, it could happen. In this day and age of COVID and everyone looking at this from a week-to-week standpoint, you simply could say, ‘Hey, we’re going to stand shoulder to shoulder, Antonio, and your NFL career, if there is one, is on life support. So, if you practice well today, you’re going to come back tomorrow.'”

Of course, Brown would need to be officially released by the Buccaneers before latching on with a new team and that’s yet to happen. Perhaps Arians and Co. fear the possibility of another postseason team, especially in the NFC, having AB on board for the rest of the way.

Regardless, Brown might be too much of a distraction at this point, and the last thing a team headed for the tournament needs is deterrence from focusing on the main goal.