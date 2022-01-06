Former Patriots Linebacker Reveals Text Exchange With Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

It turns out Bill Belichick behind the scenes is fairly similar to the standard version of the Patriots coach we see throughout the course of the week.

Brandon Spikes made as much clear Wednesday when he revealed a text exchange with Belichick. The former New England linebacker reached out to his ex-coach after the Patriots’ hard-fought win in Buffalo and Belichick, the ultimate football nerd, still was pretty giddy three days after the game.

“U went old school on them boys last night coach !!! Straight December football i love it !! Great win,” Spikes texted to Belichick.

Belichick replied: “Thanks B – tough game – good to win in Buffalo!! We are learning the lessons of physical & mental toughness –

“Last night reminded me of many games I coached @ Giants Stadium with tough defense, running game, and a lot of wind! I hope things are going well on your end!

Best, BB.”

It likely comes as a surprise to no one that Belichick’s text back to Spikes did not include any emojis.