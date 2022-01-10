Former Patriots Star Stunned By Brian Flores’ ‘Wild’ Dolphins Firing

NESN Logo Sign In

Count Stephon Gilmore among those who were shocked by the Miami Dolphins’ decision Monday to fire head coach Brian Flores.

Gilmore, who played under Flores with the New England Patriots, voiced his surprise on social media after the Dolphins announced the move.

“Brian Flores is a great coach that’s wild,” the former Patriots cornerback tweeted.

Brian Flores is a great coach that?s wild. — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) January 10, 2022

Flores, known for his defensive prowess that helped New England win Super Bowl LIII, lasted three seasons in Miami. He posted a 24-25 record and failed to make the playoffs, but he finished above .500 in each of his final two seasons, capping the 2021 campaign with a 33-24 win over the Patriots on Sunday. Flores went 4-2 against his former team during his time in Miami.

In explaining the unexpected coaching change, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in a statement that he “determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be.

General manager Chris Grier reportedly will be retained, signaling Flores lost a power struggle. Flores’ relationships with Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa “deteriorated” this season, per a report from ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.