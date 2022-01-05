Former Star Wideout Makes Pitch To Bucs Amid Antonio Brown Mess

NESN Logo Sign In

Terrell Owens doesn’t want to be compared to Antonio Brown, but he would like to replace him.

Owens went viral Sunday when he took offense to a comparison to Brown, who had a meltdown at MetLife Stadium and destroyed his Buccaneers tenure in the process. Two days later, the 48-year-old Hall of Famer expressed interest in taking AB’s roster spot in Tampa Bay.

“At the end of the day, I know that I can do it,” Owens told Fubo Sports Network, as transcribed by Yahoo Sports. “When you think about this country and what it’s based off of, we are supposed to be a country of second, third, whatever chances. Look at the chances AB had … Who’s to say that I can’t go out there and do it?”

Owens added: “If you think about where they are in the season, they don’t need me for a 16-game season. Three to four games at the max. So, yes, I feel like I can go in, I can contribute at a high level and can be productive.”

We’re going to go out on a limb and say T.O. won’t be receiving a call from the Bucs’ front office, as he hasn’t taken an NFL snap in over a decade. That said, Tom Brady probably could find a way to make it work with pretty much anyone.