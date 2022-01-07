Frustrated Taylor Hall Doesn’t Blame Referees After Bruins’ Loss To Wild

NESN Logo Sign In

Thursday’s Bruins-Wild game was a bit wonky and featured a bit of everything, including some missed calls on both sides.

Taylor Hall clearly was high-sticked, while David Pastrnak was tripped but went without a call in Boston’s eventual 3-2 loss to Minnesota at TD Garden. There also were a few make-up calls against the Wild that weren’t much better than the missed ones.

Despite the Bruins not going on a power play after Hall was high-sticked, the forward didn’t want to take out his frustrations on the referees.

“The refs have a tough job, and I don’t envy being in their spot,” Hall told reporters after the game. “I thought I got high-sticked in the second period, which was pretty clear, and the only way to draw a high-sticking penalty is to fall down. They didn’t see it that way. They called the game that they called … and, like I said, they have a tough job.”

At the end of the day, there’s nothing than can be done once the final horn sounds.

The Bruins look to get back on track Saturday night when they travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning.