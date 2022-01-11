Georgia Player Rocks Wrong Hat After Bulldogs Win National Title

The Bulldogs linebacker eventually provided an update

by

According to the hat Nakobe Dean was rocking late Monday night, Alabama is the king of the college football world.

It actually was Georgia that came out on top in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Bulldogs downed the Crimson Tide in a rematch of this season’s SEC Championship Game and notched the school’s first national title in over four decades.

But as Georgia players and coaches celebrated at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Dean was spotted with a championship hat that featured an Alabama decal.

Fortunately for the linebacker, he eventually got his hands on proper gear.

It was a great collegiate swan song for Dean, who earned 2021 first-team All-American honors and won the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s best linebacker. Dean now will set his sights on the next level, and he very well could be a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

