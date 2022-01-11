Giants Officially Fire Coach Joe Judge After Two Abysmal Seasons In New York

The New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge after two seasons with the organization, the team officially announced Tuesday evening.
Judge compiled a 10-23 record in his two campaigns.
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman stepped down from his position Monday meaning the franchise will have both a new head coach and general manager entering the 2022 campaign. Giants owner John Mara revealed the next general manager will be responsible for hiring the next coach.
“Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” Mara said in a statement. “We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization.
“I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.”
New York ended the season with a 22-7 loss to the Washington Football Team while embarrassing itself with a specific third-and-nine quarterback sneak. It was one of the many this season.
Tisch added: “It is an understatement to say John and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field. We are united in our commitment to find a general manager who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the on-field performance and results we all expect.”
New York’s on-field performance was abysmal. Saquon Barkley underperformed while free-agent addition Kenny Golladay and first-round receiver Kadarius Toney did not score a touchdown. The Giants offense ranked either dead last or close to it in almost every category. They were a laughing stock.
Judge responded by speaking constantly about the foundation of the organization and how it was moving in the right direction. He was completely tone deaf with the fanbase, all while losing the locker room.