Giants’ John Mara Admits Giants Have Messed Daniel Jones Up

NESN Logo Sign In

Having a young quarterback comes with a lot of risk.

For one, there’s the question of whether or not their skillset will translate from the college game to the professionals. But more importantly, there’s the quality of the environment he enters.

Nature and nurture.

Daniel Jones is a prime example of that. The 24 year old was drafted by the New York Giants in 2019, and during that stretch, organizational structure has seen some turnover, to say the least. With all that going on, how do you properly evaluate a quarterback?

“We do feel that Daniel can play,” Giants owner John Mara admitted, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here. We keep changing coaches, keep changing offensive coordinators, keep changing offensive line coaches. I take a lot of responsibility for that. But let’s bring in the right group of coaches now and give him some continuity and try to rebuild the offensive line and then be able to make an intelligent evaluation of whether he can be the franchise quarterback or not. I have a lot of hope in Daniel, and I know how badly he wants it. I know how the players feel about him. We are certainly not giving up on him by any stretch of the imagination.”

Acknowledging the issue is the first step, and clearly Mara has reached that point. They brought in a new general manager with Joe Schoen, and the head coaching search is underway.