Giants Reportedly Hiring Former Patriots Assistant As New Head Coach

The New York Giants have found their guy.

New York reportedly hired former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll after much speculation that he’d be the team’s new head coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Giants hiring former Bills? OC Brian Daboll as their next head coach, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2022

Daboll has served in his role with the Bills since the 2018 season and before that made stops all over football, including with the New England Patriots on separate stints from 2000-2006 and 2013-2016. Daboll began as a defensive assistant with the Patriots and eventually served as a wide receivers coach and tight end coach.

Throughout his coaching career Daboll also has worked for Williams & Mary College, Michigan State, the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Alabama.