Here’s List Of QBs Drafted By Bill Belichick Still In NFL Playoffs

There was a lot of talk about Bill Belichick’s coaching tree recently, with Brian Flores and Joe Judge relieved of their duties with the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants, respectively.

But with NFL firing day in the rearview, we can pivot to take a look at all the players he’s drafted or coached who still are around, fighting for the rest of their season in the playoffs.

Looking at just quarterbacks, Belichick has drafted 12 since taking over the team in 2000. Three of them are starting (Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones) while three others either are backups (Jarrett Stidham) or coaching (Kliff Kingsbury and Zac Robinson) in the playoffs, as noted by The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Of course, there’s Brian Hoyer, an undrafted rookie.

All the while, a few coaches (Mike Vrabel, Jerod Mayo, Wes Welker, and Troy Brown) who were coached by Belichick now are about to coach in the postseason themselves.

Mayo, New England’s inside linebackers coach, has high hopes of being a head coach next season, and was a reported candidate for some vacancies.