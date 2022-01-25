Here’s Two Records Tom Brady Could Break If He Keeps Playing

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has set almost every quarterback record possible throughout his illustrious career but there are a few more within his reach.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season ended Sunday night in the divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams and there’s been plenty of speculation since questioning whether or not it was Brady’s last game in the NFL.

There obviously is a chance that was the end seeing as he’s 44-years-old, but if it’s not two records that could be within his reach in 2022 are the most career game-winning drives and most comebacks of all-time.

Brady currently is second in both categories by one game — right behind Peyton Manning in both cases — and therefore seemingly could tie the record with one good game then break it with another. Realistically Brady could have both records by Week 3 of the 2022 if all things go his way.

He pretty much has every other record, he might as well return for one last hurrah to claim these two.