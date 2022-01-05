Here’s What It Takes To Be Fenway Park Scoreboard Operator

Have you ever wondered what you have to do in order to become a Fenway Park scoreboard operator?
Well, you’ve come to the right place.
Fenway Park’s Green Monster scoreboard is one that is manually curated. The opponent, hits, errors and runs scored are just some of the few statistics that need to be updated throughout each of the nine innings.
Teamworks Online posted a job opening to be Fenway’s next scoreboard operator. Here are the qualifications and job responsibilities:
Update the home game?s line score, runs, hits, and errors
Update the out of town American and National League scores
Update the American League East standings before and after Red Sox games
Demonstrates a passion and knowledge of baseball
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with a high attention to detail
Ability to work in close quarters on days, nights, weekends, holidays
Ability to work in all types of weather & temperatures
Ability to lift upwards of 25 pounds and climb a small ladder as necessary
Commitment to work at least half of all Red Sox home games
The best part? You get a pretty good seat to the home games.