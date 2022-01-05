Here’s What It Takes To Be Fenway Park Scoreboard Operator

You also get a pretty good seat to watch the home games

by

Have you ever wondered what you have to do in order to become a Fenway Park scoreboard operator?

Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Fenway Park’s Green Monster scoreboard is one that is manually curated. The opponent, hits, errors and runs scored are just some of the few statistics that need to be updated throughout each of the nine innings.

Teamworks Online posted a job opening to be Fenway’s next scoreboard operator. Here are the qualifications and job responsibilities:

Update the home game?s line score, runs, hits, and errors
Update the out of town American and National League scores
Update the American League East standings before and after Red Sox games

Demonstrates a passion and knowledge of baseball
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with a high attention to detail
Ability to work in close quarters on days, nights, weekends, holidays
Ability to work in all types of weather & temperatures
Ability to lift upwards of 25 pounds and climb a small ladder as necessary
Commitment to work at least half of all Red Sox home games

The best part? You get a pretty good seat to the home games.

More MLB:

Red Sox Release Statement Remembering Jim Corsi After Death
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and tight end Hunter Henry
Previous Article

How Patriots Could Face Each Potential AFC Playoff Team In First Round
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown
Next Article

Rodney Harrison Makes Request Of NFL After Antonio Brown’s Outburst

Picked For You

Related