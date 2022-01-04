Here’s What Rams WR Cooper Kupp Has To Do Week 18 To Make History

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL history could be made Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams welcome the San Francisco 49ers to SoFi Stadium.

Cooper Kupp already has set multiple records so far this season as he has exploded with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback. Well, Kupp has a real chance Week 18 to set break the all-time single-season receiving yards record held by former Detroit Lions wideout Calvin Johnson.

The Rams wide receiver enters the NFC West showdown with the 49ers boasting a league-best 1,829 yards on the campaign — the fifth-best receiving season in NFL history — and needs 136 yards to pass Johnson in the record books. Kupp needs just 71 yards to become the second wide receiver in NFL history to reach 1,900 receiving yards in a season.

Now in the top five, will Cooper Kupp catch Calvin Johnson this week? ?#RamsHouse | #NFL pic.twitter.com/saZA0F5OG1 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 4, 2022

This season obviously has been different as the league added a 17th game to the schedule and Kupp believes there should be a distinction if he is able to pass Johnson.

Whatever happens Sunday and whether there is an asterisk or not based on the extra game, all-in-all Kupp has had a season for the ages.