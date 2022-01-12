Here’s When Tuukka Rask Likely Will Make First Start For Bruins Since June

NESN Logo Sign In

We now know when Tuukka Rask will make his return.

The Boston Bruins signed the veteran goalie to a one-year deal Tuesday after months of rehab and practicing with the team at Warrior Ice Arena. Rask initially was supposed to start for the Providence Bruins last weekend, but COVID-19 issues with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms postponed the games.

Many wondered if Rask would start against the seven-win Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night at TD Garden, but Linus Ullmark will get the nod instead.

But head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed Rask likely will get the start Thursday at home against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Our intention is to start Tuukka (Thursday),” Cassidy said over Zoom after Wednesday’s practice.

Thursday will mark Rask’s first start since June 9.