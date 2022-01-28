Here’s Where USMNT Stands In World Cup Qualifying Standings After Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The United States Men’s National Team got the job done Thursday night.

World Cup Qualifiers resumed with the United States taking on the El Salvador and the USMNT squeaked out a 1-0 win thanks to a second half goal from Antonee Robinson and goaltender Matt Turner’s 10th shutout as a member of Team USA.

The USMNT entered Thursday’s round of qualifiers tied with Canada, but sat in second place in the CONCACAF standings due to goal differential.

After the win over El Salvador, the USMNT jumped Canada for the top spot in the conference, although that may change. Canada had a clash with Honduras and held a one-goal lead at halftime. If Canada were to hold onto to the lead, they would push the United States back to second place.

If Canada were to tie or lose against Honduras, the USMNT would retain the top spot in the CONCACAF standings at least until Sunday.

This story will be updated after the conclusion of Canada and Honduras’ showdown.