Hockey East Rumors: Boston College Men’s Player Joining Team USA At Olympics

The Hockey East reportedly will be represented at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, in the aftermath of the NHL’s decision to go back on allowing active players to participate.

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli and Chris Peters, Boston College defenseman Drew Helleson has been invited to join Team USA. He is one of 15 players — eight of whom currently play in the NCAA — to have received an invitation, though “not all have confirmed participation.” USA Hockey is continuing to add players to the list.

The Athletic’s Peter Baugh later reported Helleson will play at the upcoming Olympics “with the full support of the Eagles’ coaching staff.”

A junior, Helleson has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) through 14 games for the Eagles this season. The Minnesota native, who played the U.S. National Team Development Program, was a second-round pick by the Colorado Avalanche in 2019.

Other collegiate players noted by Seravalli and Peters are Matty Beniers (Michigan), Noah Cates (Minnesota-Duluth), Matthew Knies (Minnesota), Ben Meyers (Minnesota), Nathan Smith (Minnesota State), Brock Faber (Minnesota) and Jake Sanderson (North Dakota).