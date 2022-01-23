Hot Mic Catches Ndamukong Suh Reacting To Ridiculous Taunting Penalty

NESN Logo Sign In

The only thing consistent about how the NFL has called taunting penalties this season is that it’s been inconsistent. So, Ndamukong Suh had every reason to be irate Sunday afternoon.

As the Los Angeles Rams undressed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half of the NFC divisional round, Suh was whistled for taunting his former Detroit Lions teammate, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Suh got the penalty for pointing at Stafford, which came after Suh hit the quarterback as he threw the ball away, and the two got tangled up.

As the referee turned his mic on, you could hear Suh yell, “You see him kick me?”

You can watch the video here.

Evidently, the referees didn’t, and the penalty moved the Rams down the field, which allowed them to score a touchdown later in the drive to go up 10-0.