How 2013 Helped Make David Ortiz First-Ballot Hall Of Famer

No matter what happened Tuesday night with the actual voting, David Ortiz would be regarded as a Baseball Hall of Famer forever by at least one city.

But fortunately, the Boston Red Sox fanbase won’t be the only one defending that truth for eternity.

Ortiz (formally) was selected with the Class of 2022 as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

It was a no-brainer — just like how his jersey being retired by the Red Sox almost immediately after his retirement. When you know, you know, and that has a lot more to do with who Boston saw Ortiz as off the field than on it.

Ortiz came to Boston in 2003, broke a curse and reestablished a winning culture. And 10 years later, after unfathomable tragedy, he rallied the city again in 2013.

“This is our (expletive city).”

The City of Champions. The expected excellence. The resilience and resolve. When the inevitable documentary is made about this run Boston sports teams went on the first 20 years of this millennium, Ortiz’s highlights will be weaved throughout it.