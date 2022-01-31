How 49ers Safety Reacted To Brutal Dropped Interception In Rams Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaquiski Tartt let a potential Super Bowl appearance slip through his fingers Sunday.

With Tartt’s San Francisco 49ers leading the Los Angeles Rams by three in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game, the veteran safety dropped what should have been an easy interception, allowing a poorly thrown Matthew Stafford pass to bounce off his chest.

Jaquiski Tartt couldn't believe he dropped this would-be INT ? pic.twitter.com/WwuXir28M1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 31, 2022

That drop was a killer.

The Rams drove down the field for a game-tying field goal. Then, after a 49ers three-and-out, they kicked another field goal to go ahead 17-14.

That proved to be the final margin of victory. Jimmy Garoppolo threw an pick on the ensuing San Francisco possession, and a series of kneeldowns sent the Rams to Super Bowl LVI.

Shortly after the final whistle, Tartt addressed his costly error, writing on Twitter that he “(l)et (his) brothers down.”