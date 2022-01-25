How Advice From Ray Bourque Inspired Viral Brad Marchand Video With Bruins Fan

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand was the focal point of a lasting memory for a young Bruins fan Thursday when the Boston forward took the phone of Aiden Smith and recorded a selfie video on the 12-year-old’s phone that since has gone viral.

Marchand, upon walking off the ice after pregame warmups, saw Aiden holding his phone and jokingly borrowed it before realizing it had been recording Bruins players entering the tunnel. The veteran winger then took the phone into the tunnel, recorded a 15-second clip with a positive message for Aiden and proceeded to give the phone back himself.

“It kind of happened, I was coming off the ice and we always give fist bumps to the kids coming off and got time to sign some stuff. (Aiden) had a phone hanging over the glass so I kind of took it just joking around to pretend I was taking it and then I saw that he was recording a video so I figured I’d just leave them a little message, thought that’d be pretty cool when he got the phone back and looked back at it to have that as a keepsake from the game,” Marchand explained during a video conference Tuesday.

It certainly has turned into a keepsake that Aiden won’t forget.

“It’s been insane,” Aiden told NESN on Friday. “And for the next week, or month or however long, it will always be insane.”

It also serves as the latest reminder for Marchand who has tried to remember one specific piece of advice he received from Bruins and NHL legend Ray Bourque. Bourque, shortly after Marchand was drafted by the Bruins in 2006 and before Marchand’s 13-year career in Boston even started, provided a message the 33-year-old now lives by.

“It kind of started when I was 19, I had dinner with Ray Bourque at a charity event and I’ll never forget what he said. I’ve come back to it a lot,” Marchand said Tuesday. “It’s very easy when you’re in, when you have a longer career, you get comfortable in the league, or comfortable in the organization, to kind of forget where you’re at, forget how fortunate we are, how lucky we are to be in the position we’re in, to be living our dreams and living other people’s dreams. And you kind of take it for granted at times.