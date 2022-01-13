How Bruce Cassidy, Bruins Felt About Michael Pezzetta Hit On John Moore

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins defenseman John Moore did not return for the third period after being ruled out of Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens due to an upper-body injury.

Moore appeared to be shaken up after he was checked from behind with his head hitting the glass as Canadiens’ Michael Pezzetta delivered the blow. Pezzetta was not assessed a penalty for the hit.

Still, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy did not seem to believe it was a good hockey play.

“We thought the hit was late on Johnny Moore, first of all, probably unnecessary. Refs didn’t see it that way, who knows how it’ll look,” Cassidy said after the victory. “But whatever the case is, it’s the same player initiating contact in vulnerable spots so, you know, we’re going to push back. And we did. Good for our guys.”

Pezzetta initiated another hit on the boards on Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk earlier in the contest. Patrice Bergeron defended Grzelcyk, who stayed in the game, following the shot by Pezzetta,.

Cassidy did not offer any update on Moore’s condition after the game.

The Bruins return to the ice Thursday for the second game of a back-to-back against the Philadelphia Flyers.