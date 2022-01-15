How Bruce Cassidy, Bruins Felt About Physicality Displayed Vs. Predators

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was pleased with how Boston responded Saturday against a physical group in the Nashville Predators, the hosts giving out 45 of the game’s 91 total hits and eventually pulling out a 4-3 overtime win at TD Garden.

“It’s nice to see we come out of that game, match them hit for hit, and I think even had some of the better ones that I’m sure, you know, that they’re licking their wounds a little bit just like our guys are,” Cassidy said after the win. “But, you know, it does hurt to win. It hurts to win. And by that I mean you got to take hits, give hits, you got to block shots. There’s a lot of little things that go into it. So that’s the way I look at that that physicality part.

“Why does end up like that? I think Nashville has changed a little of personnel and is trending that way to play that type of game,” Cassidy continued. “So I think when our team gets drawn into those games, we’re fine with it. We’re missing a couple of guys that are big men, but other guys went in and matched them. You don’t have to be the biggest guy in the ice to deliver good, clean hits. We saw that with (Brad Marchand) a couple times. (Oskar Steen) finishes his check. So again, I think it’s a style of play that we relish playing, but usually it takes two, I think to get that game escalated to that physicality.”

Taylor Hall, who scored the game-winner at 1:41 of the five-minute overtime period, believes a type of game like that will go a long way for Boston. The Bruins now have won eight of their last nine games, and wins during that time have come by talent and skill, along with toughness and physicality like that of Saturday.

“I think they kind of started being physical and we matched it as the game went on, and ultimately that’s the team you want to be,” Hall said after the game. “You want to be able to play different styles of games. Not every game is going to be the same, but if we can be physical at the right times, especially on our home ice, that’s going to be something that is a real strength of ours as the season goes on. And when the playoffs start you need to be able to have that game in your bag. So that was a fun game to play.”

The “fun” that Hall mentioned was another theme during Boston’s postgame. Both Cassidy and Hall referenced it.

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron also explained how wins like that against the Predators are even more rewarding given the fact Boston had to compete harder for it.