How Bruins’ Could Replace Nick Foligno If He Misses Significant Time

Nick Foligno going down is not what you want.

He was involved in an awkward collision with Lightning defenseman Callan Foote, both wrestling for position with the Bruins on the attack when the Tampa Bay blueliner fell on top of Foligno’s leg in the first period.

Foligno needed assistance getting off the ice, and Boston’s medical staff knew right away he wouldn’t be back to play Saturday.

“You saw his leg kind of buckle there. So I suspect we’ll have a better update tomorrow,” Cassidy said of Foligno after a 5-2 win. “We knew right away he wouldn’t return, how bad it is, I think you give us a couple days but my guess is we’ll probably rule him out for Monday.

“With with Nick’s situation you know, we’re short a left winger.”

Hopefully the diagnosis is more promising, because it would be tough for Boston to go down another left wing when they’re already thin at the position.

Jake DeBrusk is in the NHL’s health and safety protocols, but Cassidy shared Saturday that he has mild symptoms and potentially could get clearance to slot back into the lines by Monday.