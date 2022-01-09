How Bruins Honored Teddy Balkind After CT High School Hockey Tragedy

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are doing their part to bring light to a local family experiencing unthinkable tragedy.

Teddy Balkind, a 10th-grade hockey player from Connecticut, died Thursday night after an on-ice collision during St. Luke’s game against the Brunswick School in Greenwich. In the freak accident, Balkind’s neck was sliced open by a skate and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After hearing the news, the NHL started a social media campaign with the hashtag “#sticksoutforteddy” to rally the hockey community and honor Balkind.

Boston paid tribute Saturday ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.