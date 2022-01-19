How Buccaneers Could Replace Tom Brady If QB Retires After Playoff Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady long has maintained that he plans to play until he’s 45 — if not older. But recent rumblings suggest he might call it quits months before he hits that mark.

The closest thing to a report about Brady’s future has come from ESPN investigative reporter Seth Wickersham, who predicted the 44-year-old quarterback will retire after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ current playoff run.

That prediction included words like “hunch” and “I think,” so it was far from a definitive declaration. But Wickersham is well-connected, and Brady, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter and others have noted, has yet to publicly announce he is playing next season.

It would not be at all surprising to see Brady back behind center for the Bucs this September. That remains the most likely scenario, especially since he’s played at an MVP level this season. But if TB12 does opt to hang up his cleats and transition into a life of hawking resistance bands and $75 T-shirts, how would Tampa Bay replace him?

Internal options

The Bucs used a second-round pick last spring on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, a well-built, old-school passer in the Ben Roethlisberger mold. Would Trask be ready to step in next season if Brady steps away? Who knows. He hasn’t been active for a single game this season, serving as Tampa’s QB3 behind Brady and journeyman Blaine Gabbert.

To go from a full-blown redshirt to a Week 1 starting job would be a tough ask for any signal-caller, especially one who entered the league with real questions about his NFL potential.

The 32-year-old Gabbert hasn’t started more than eight games in a season since 2012 and will be a free agent in March.