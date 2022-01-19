How Buccaneers Could Replace Tom Brady If QB Retires After Playoff Run

Tom Brady long has maintained that he plans to play until he’s 45 — if not older. But recent rumblings suggest he might call it quits months before he hits that mark.
The closest thing to a report about Brady’s future has come from ESPN investigative reporter Seth Wickersham, who predicted the 44-year-old quarterback will retire after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ current playoff run.
That prediction included words like “hunch” and “I think,” so it was far from a definitive declaration. But Wickersham is well-connected, and Brady, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter and others have noted, has yet to publicly announce he is playing next season.
It would not be at all surprising to see Brady back behind center for the Bucs this September. That remains the most likely scenario, especially since he’s played at an MVP level this season. But if TB12 does opt to hang up his cleats and transition into a life of hawking resistance bands and $75 T-shirts, how would Tampa Bay replace him?
Internal options
The Bucs used a second-round pick last spring on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, a well-built, old-school passer in the Ben Roethlisberger mold. Would Trask be ready to step in next season if Brady steps away? Who knows. He hasn’t been active for a single game this season, serving as Tampa’s QB3 behind Brady and journeyman Blaine Gabbert.
To go from a full-blown redshirt to a Week 1 starting job would be a tough ask for any signal-caller, especially one who entered the league with real questions about his NFL potential.
The 32-year-old Gabbert hasn’t started more than eight games in a season since 2012 and will be a free agent in March.
Free agency
This year’s crop of free agent QBs is rather bleak. Here are some of the notables:
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Andy Dalton
Cam Newton
Tyrod Taylor
Jameis Winston
Jacoby Brissett
Teddy Bridgewater
Marcus Mariota
Mitchell Trubisky
Trevor Siemian
Mike Glennon
Geno Smith
Colt McCoy
Mike White
Dwayne Haskins
If the Bucs want to acknowledge their Super Bowl window has closed post-Brady, they could bring in someone like Fitzpatrick (who had an electric run in Tampa in 2018), Bridgewater, Mariota, Brissett, Taylor or Dalton to pair/compete with Trask.
That list is devoid of no-doubt starters.
Trade candidates
If the Bucs want to aim high and maintain their status as championship contenders, there are some big-name QBs who could be on the trade block this offseason. Russell Wilson? Deshaun Watson? Aaron Rodgers? Derek Carr? How about Jimmy Garoppolo, who was supposed to be Brady’s heir in New England? This would be the most entertaining route for Tampa to take.
2022 draft
This year’s draft isn’t nearly as flush with elite quarterback talent as 2021 was. We might not see the first QB taken until the mid-teens or later. There are some intriguing prospects, but the Bucs might not be keen on using a high pick on a passer for the second straight year.
Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Liberty’s Malik Willis, North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder all are considered potential first-rounders, with Nevada’s Carson Strong, Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe and Iowa State’s Brock Purdy among the later-round options.