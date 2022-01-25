How Patriots Can Replace Josh McDaniels If He Lands Head Coach Job

NESN Logo Sign In

Could the Las Vegas Raiders be preparing to poach the New England Patriots’ most important assistant coach?

As of Tuesday morning, the Raiders had yet to submit an official interview request for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. But multiple recent reports have indicated McDaniels could be in their crosshairs as they search for their next permanent head coach.

At this point, that’s far from guaranteed, as a McDaniels hire likely would hinge on Las Vegas’ choice for general manager.

If Dave Ziegler — the Patriots’ director of player personnel and a former college teammate of McDaniels’ at John Carroll University — lands the GM job, the odds of McDaniels following him to the desert would increase exponentially. If the Raiders go with someone like, say, Indianapolis Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, McDaniels might be out.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on Tuesday reported McDaniels “has relayed to interested teams that aligning with someone he knows well on the personnel side is a top priority.” Reiss also noted McDaniels gave Ziegler his NFL start with Denver in 2010, illustrating the pair’s long-standing connection.

Las Vegas is set to interview Jerod Mayo for its head-coaching vacancy, as well, so McDaniels isn’t the only Patriots assistant in the mix. And other candidates also are being considered, including interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who led the Raiders to a playoff berth following Jon Gruden’s October resignation.

But if McDaniels does leave New England for this or any other head-coaching job this offseason, how would the Patriots replace him? That’s a question with no straightforward answer.