How Did Bruins’ Connor Clifton Get Back To Boston From Washington?

Connor Clifton got stuck in Washington D.C. on Monday after he tested positive for COVID-19 before the Boston Bruins’ 7-3 walloping of the Capitals.

It’s about an eight-hour drive from D.C. to Boston, and Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy did mention a possibility that the defenseman could take an Uber to get back home since Clifton was unable to travel with his team.

Derek Forbort also is in protocol but he is in Florida, which would be a much longer drive to get him back to Boston.

We got some clarity on who’s where Thursday after the Bruins’ optional skate at Warrior Ice Arena.

“Cliffy has (come back to Boston). I think Forbort wasn’t able to, but he’s getting close, so he may be traveling (Thursday),” Cassidy said over Zoom. “… I believe Cliffy is isolating here.”

So, how did Clifton get back?

“I think he Uber’d,” Cassidy said. “He wanted to hitchhike, we said no. I think he got a ride. Train would have been an option but then I guess you’ll need a private car, a separate car, so the Uber was easier for him.”