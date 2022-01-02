How Kendrick Bourne Can Earn Nice Payday In Jaguars-Patriots Game

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Kendrick Bourne brought in some extra cash in Week 16, and he can follow suit Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Bourne reached the 700-yard threshold in the Patriots’ loss to the Bills, which made the wideout eligible for a $250,000 bonus, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The fifth-year pro has a chance to earn not one, but two $250,000 bonuses in Week 17, though one is much more attainable than the other.

A quarter of a million dollars will go to Bourne if he hauls in three catches against the Jaguars, which would give him 50 on the season. Bourne can tack on another $250,000 if he puts up 100 receiving yards.

Bourne accounted for three-plus catches in 10 of 15 games he’s played this season, so putting up a performance of that variety against a so-so Jacksonville pass defense is fairly likely. Bourne has yet to post a 100-yard game on the campaign, though he put up 96 in Week 3 and 98 in Week 10.

As for team-related achievements, the Patriots can earn a playoff berth with a win over the Jags and a loss from either the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.